1/6 File image of Charles Manson being escorted to court in Los Angeles during an arraignment phase in 1969. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Sunday. He was 83. AP

2/6 File image of convicted mass murder Charles Manson reading a rambling statement at his parole hearing in San Quentin, California in 1986. Manson had said he would go to Libya, Iran, South America or France if released. AP

3/6 File image of Charles Manson being escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case in 1969. AP

4/6 In this 1970 file image, Charles Manson sticks his tongue out at photographers as he appears in a Santa Monica, California, courtroom, charged with the slaying of musician Gary Hinman. AP

5/6 File image of Charles Manson, with a swastika on his forehead, walking to court in Los Angeles, during the penalty phase of the Sharon Tate trial in 1971. In the late 1960s, Manson headed an apocalyptic cult that committed random murders in upscale mostly white neighbourhoods of Los Angeles unleashing a wave of panic in the city and beyond. AP