1/5 Cambodia's Supreme Court ordered the main opposition party to be dissolved on Thursday, dealing a crushing blow to democratic aspirations in increasingly oppressive Southeast Asian state. AP Cambodia's Supreme Court ordered the main opposition party to be dissolved on Thursday, dealing a cr

2/5 The decision clears the way for the nation's authoritarian leader Hun Sen to remain in power for years to come. AP The decision clears the way for the nation's authoritarian leader Hun Sen to remain in power for yea

3/5 The verdict, which was widely expected, comes amid a growing push by the administration of Prime Minister Hun Sen to neutralise political opponents and silence critics ahead of elections due in July 2018. AP The verdict, which was widely expected, comes amid a growing push by the administration of Prime Min

4/5 Chief Judge Dith Munty, who is a senior ruling party member, announced the nine-member court's unanimous ruling. He said 118 opposition party members would also be banned from politics for the next five years. AP Chief Judge Dith Munty, who is a senior ruling party member, announced the nine-member court's unani