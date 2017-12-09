1/5 The quick-moving fires that have forced thousands of Californians to evacuate swept across the southern part of the state on Friday, destroying buildings and taxing fire crews. AP The quick-moving fires that have forced thousands of Californians to evacuate swept across the south

2/5 Evacuees in San Diego County, where a 4,100-acre fire was only 15 percent contained as of late on Friday night, told of swiftly encroaching flames that left at least six people injured, prized racehorses dead and dozens of homes in ruins. AP Evacuees in San Diego County, where a 4,100-acre fire was only 15 percent contained as of late on Fr

3/5 Firefighters gained ground on Friday, and some of the earliest evacuees who fled from flames Monday were being allowed to return home. AP Firefighters gained ground on Friday, and some of the earliest evacuees who fled from flames Monday

4/5 Fires have taken people by surprise over a large swath of Southern California since the biggest fire broke out Monday evening in Ventura County, where the only death attributed to the fires, so far, involved a 70-year-old woman who was found dead in a wrecked car on a designated evacuation route in the small city of Santa Paula. AP Fires have taken people by surprise over a large swath of Southern California since the biggest fire