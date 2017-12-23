1/7 The California wildfire has killed two people and seared its way through cities, towns and wilderness northwest of Los Angeles. It has become the largest blaze ever officially recorded in California on Friday. AP The California wildfire has killed two people and seared its way through cities, towns and wildernes

The Thomas fire took only 2 ½ weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder including more than 700 homes. AP

The fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties has scorched 273,400 acres, or about 427 square miles of coastal foothills and national forest, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. AP

The Cedar fire had been recognized as the biggest California wildfire in terms of acreage since 1932. AP

A firefighter and a civilian fleeing the flames died in the Thomas fire as days of unrelentingly dry, gusty winds drove the flames. AP

As of Friday, 18,000 homes and other buildings were technically still at risk, there was little flame showing in previously burned areas and the fire was moving slowly through remote wilderness. AP