A fire tore through a Bronx apartment building in New York on Thursday, killing at least 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives. AP
The fire broke out around 6:51pm in a 25-apartment building near the Bronx Zoo, one of the most popular tourist attractions in New York. AP
A one-year-old child was among those killed. Red Cross volunteers helped in the relief efforts by handing out blankets and emergency responders set up a makeshift shelter. AP
The blaze began on the first floor and spread rapidly throughout the five-floor walk-up on Prospect Avenue. AP
Television footage showed fire fighters plucking panicked residents to safety from a fire escape. AP
New York mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident an "unspeakable tragedy," in the middle of the holiday season. AP
