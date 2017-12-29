1/6 A fire tore through a Bronx apartment building in New York on Thursday, killing at least 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives. AP A fire tore through a Bronx apartment building in New York on Thursday, killing at least 12 people a

The fire broke out around 6:51pm in a 25-apartment building near the Bronx Zoo, one of the most popular tourist attractions in New York.

A one-year-old child was among those killed. Red Cross volunteers helped in the relief efforts by handing out blankets and emergency responders set up a makeshift shelter.

The blaze began on the first floor and spread rapidly throughout the five-floor walk-up on Prospect Avenue.

Television footage showed fire fighters plucking panicked residents to safety from a fire escape.