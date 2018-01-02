1/5 At least 16 people were hurt on Tuesday as a fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx, just days after another blaze in the New York City borough killed 12 people, a New York City Fire Department spokesman said. AP At least 16 people were hurt on Tuesday as a fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx, j

2/5 The six-alarm fire broke out at about 5:30 am local time in a four-story brick structure with a furniture store on the ground floor, Kenneth Reilly told Reuters. AP The six-alarm fire broke out at about 5:30 am local time in a four-story brick structure with a furn

3/5 One of the injuries was serious and potentially life-threatening, while the others were minor, he said. AP One of the injuries was serious and potentially life-threatening, while the others were minor, he sa

4/5 More than 200 firefighters were still battling the blaze in frigid temperatures of around 15 degrees Fahrenheit (-9.4 Celsius) two hours after it started, said Reilly, adding that the cause was yet to be determined. AP More than 200 firefighters were still battling the blaze in frigid temperatures of around 15 degrees