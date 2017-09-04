1/8 Five major emerging economies opened a summit on Monday to map out their future course, with host Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on them to play a bigger role in world governance, reject protectionism and inject new energy into tackling the gap between the world's wealthy and developing nations. AP Five major emerging economies opened a summit on Monday to map out their future course, with host Ch

Xi called on his BRICS partners, Brazilian president Michel Temer, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and South African president Jacob Zuma to oppose a growing tide of protectionism across the world. The leaders are holding their annual summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen through Tuesday. AP

Xi said he wants BRICS to play a more important role in international affairs, even as some observers suggest its power is waning given rivalry between China and India and the economic woes of Brazil, Russia and South Africa. AP

The five nations all broadly support free trade and oppose protectionism, although China, in particular, has been accused of erecting barriers to foreign competition as its own companies buy up others overseas. But Xi has positioned himself as a champion of globalization at a time when his US counterpart Donald Trump is renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement and pulled the US out of a planned trade deal with Pacific nations. AP

Xi told the other leaders on Monday that they had "yet to fully tap the potential of BRICS cooperation." AP

A meeting between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to take place on Tuesday. Last week, the two hurriedly concluded a 10-week border stand-off over disputed land in the Himalayas, which was their most serious confrontation in decades, to smooth the way for Modi's participation in the summit. AP

On Sunday, Xi met on the sidelines with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea's latest nuclear test — its sixth and most powerful yet, which has cast a shadow over the summit hosted by Pyongyang's only major ally, China. AP