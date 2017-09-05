1/5 Five major emerging economies opened the BRICS summit at China's Xiamen on Monday to map out their future course. AP Five major emerging economies opened the BRICS summit at China's Xiamen on Monday to map out their f

2/5 At the summit, Chinese president Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to make the international order more just and equitable, asserting that many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved without their participation. Reuters At the summit, Chinese president Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to make the international

3/5 It was also the first time, Pakistan-based terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was named in the joint BRICS declaration, while asking all states to prevent terror activities from their soil and curb terror financing. AP It was also the first time, Pakistan-based terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Ta

4/5 Narendra Modi also pitched for coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management, as he suggested 10 'noble commitments' through which BRICS leadership in global transformation can be achieved. Reuters Narendra Modi also pitched for coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster