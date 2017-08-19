1/5 Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 injured on the famous Las Ramblas when a suspected terrorist ploughed a rented van through crowds of tourists. AP Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 injured on the famous Las Ramblas when a suspected ter

People around the world expressed their condolences. Queen Elizabeth II described the events in Barcelona and Cambrils as 'deeply upsetting'. She sent a message to King Felipe of Spain, saying, "It is deeply upsetting when innocent people are put at risk in this way when going about their daily lives."

A huge manhunt was underway across Europe for at least one terrorist feared to be still at large after plotting the Barcelona terrorist attacks. So far, the police has named three suspects of Moroccan origin.

King Felipe of Spain joined people in Barcelona for a minute's silence on Friday where defiant crowds chanted "I am not afraid" in Catalan.