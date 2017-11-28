1/7 Indonesia on Tuesday extended the closure of the airport in Bali for a second day as ash from a volcano swept the island, stranding thousands of tourists. Authorities tried to persuade villagers near the erupting mountain to leave their houses. AP Indonesia on Tuesday extended the closure of the airport in Bali for a second day as ash from a volc

2/7 Frustration at the country's second-busiest airport was starting to boil over, with an estimated 2,000 people attempting to get refunds and reschedule tickets. Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport airport, about 60 km from the Mount Agung volcano, will be closed until 7 am on Wednesday, aviation navigation authorities said.

3/7 Ten alternative airports have been prepared for airlines to divert inbound flights, including in neighbouring provinces, the airport operator said, adding it was helping people make alternative bookings and providing food and entertainment for stranded travellers.

4/7 On Tuesday, life was going on largely as normal in villages surrounding Agung, with residents offering prayers as the volcano sent columns of ash and smoke into the sky.

5/7 Some villagers who fled in September, when the alert was last raised to the highest level, have gone home despite government warnings. On Monday, authorities said 1,00,000 residents living near the volcano had been ordered to get out of an 8-10 km exclusion zone, warning a larger eruption was "imminent".

6/7 While the population in the area has been estimated at between 63,000 and 1,40,000, just over 29,000 people were registered at emergency centres, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the Disaster Mitigation Agency.