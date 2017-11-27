1/5 The alert for Mount Agung volcano belching huge plumes of smoke on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has been raised to the highest level, officials said on Monday, with fears a significant eruption could be imminent. AP The alert for Mount Agung volcano belching huge plumes of smoke on Indonesia's resort island of Bali

2/5 Villagers carry their belongings during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung. About 25,000 people living close to the mountain have already left their homes and evacuated since the volcano first started to spew smoke on Tuesday. AP Villagers carry their belongings during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung. About 2

3/5 Huge plumes of smoke have been pouring out of the volcano since Tuesday. Senior state volcanologist Gede Suantika said it was belching thick grey smoke as high as 3,400 metres early on Monday. AP Huge plumes of smoke have been pouring out of the volcano since Tuesday. Senior state volcanologist

4/5 Villagers sit on a truck during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung. National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho also called for people to stay calm. AP Villagers sit on a truck during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung. National disast