1/4 Australia's parliament passed a bill legalising same-sex marriage on Thursday, after the nation overwhelmingly voted in favour of changing the law, ending decades of political wrangling. AP Australia's parliament passed a bill legalising same-sex marriage on Thursday, after the nation over

2/4 "We are a part of an act of acceptance, an act of inclusion, an act of respect, an act of celebration, a day when this Senate declares our acceptance of our LGBTIQ brothers and our sisters," said country's highest-profile gay politician, Penny Wong (left). AP "We are a part of an act of acceptance, an act of inclusion, an act of respect, an act of celebratio

3/4 People rejoice after the bill legalising same-sex marriage is passed. Australia's prime minister Malcom Turnbull rushed gay marriage into law on Friday by gaining a final signature on a bill hours after it was overwhelming endorsed by Parliament. AP People rejoice after the bill legalising same-sex marriage is passed. Australia's prime minister Mal