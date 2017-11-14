1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held "very expansive" talks with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) Summit. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held "very expansive" talks with US president Donald Trump on

2/8 Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Manila, where he urged Indians to work hard to ensure that the 21st Century belongs to India. He also said that his government was making every effort to transform the country and take it to new heights. Twitter @narendramodi

3/8 "Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards," Modi said in his nearly 35-minute speech. He also lauded his government's initiatives such as 'Swachh Bharat', 'Jan Dhan Yojna' and 'Ujjwala Yojana'. Twitter @narendramodi

4/8 Modi also adressed the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, where he touted India's growth story and wooed investors while hardselling his government's economic reform initiatives to boost trade and investment. Twitter @narendramodi

5/8 The prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, following which four agreements on defence cooperation and logistics, agriculture, and on micro, small and medium enterprises were signed between the two countries. Twitter @narendramodi

6/8 He also visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, Philippines, where a rice field observatory was named after him called the 'Shri Narendra Modi Resilient Rice Field Laboratory'. Twitter @narendramodi

7/8 The prime minister also visited Mahaveer Philippine Foundation that provides free Indian-made prosthesis 'Jaipur Foot' to needy amputees. Modi also interacted with children at the foundation. Twitter @narendramodi