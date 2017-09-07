1/5 At least 1,23,000 Rohingyas have crossed the border into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, say UN officials. Reuters At least 1,23,000 Rohingyas have crossed the border into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar's Ra

2/5 According to UN sources, only 6,000 out of the 1,23,000, are staying with family members in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district. Reuters According to UN sources, only 6,000 out of the 1,23,000, are staying with family members in refugee

3/5 The influx of Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship by Myanmar and sparingly given refugee status by Bangladesh, had accelerated. Boats continue to arrive with Rohingya refugees reaching the coast through the Bay of Bengal. Reuters The influx of Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship by Myanmar and sparingly given refugee status by

4/5 Border guards have sent back more than 2,000 Rohingyas from the Saint Martin island. Reuters Border guards have sent back more than 2,000 Rohingyas from the Saint Martin island. Reuters