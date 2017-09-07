1/5
At least 1,23,000 Rohingyas have crossed the border into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, say UN officials. Reuters
According to UN sources, only 6,000 out of the 1,23,000, are staying with family members in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district. Reuters
The influx of Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship by Myanmar and sparingly given refugee status by Bangladesh, had accelerated. Boats continue to arrive with Rohingya refugees reaching the coast through the Bay of Bengal. Reuters
Border guards have sent back more than 2,000 Rohingyas from the Saint Martin island. Reuters
An estimated one million Rohingyas live in Rakhine, where the Myanmar Army carried out a campaign nine months ago in response to a rebel attack that led to more than 70,000 members of the community fleeing across the border to Bangladesh. Reuters
