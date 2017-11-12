1/6 Riot police used water cannons to prevent hundreds of protesters reaching the US embassy in Manila on Sunday, just a few hours before the arrival of US president Donald Trump in the Philippines for a regional summit and the last leg of his Asia tour. AP Riot police used water cannons to prevent hundreds of protesters reaching the US embassy in Manila o

2/6 Carrying placards declaring “Dump Trump” and “Down with US Imperialism”, the left-wing protesters were blocked by police in riot gear with shields and batons, and were then showered with jets of water from a fire engine. Protesters burnt mock US flags during a rally near the venue of ASEAN summit and meetings in Manila. AP Carrying placards declaring “Dump Trump” and “Down with US Imperialism”, the left-wing protesters we

3/6 ”Trump is the CEO of the imperialist government of the US," 18-year-old student Alexis Danday said after the protesters were scattered. “We know he is here to push for unfair treaties between the Philippines and the US.” A mock US flag is reflected on the eyeglasses of a protester during a rally near the venue of ASEAN summit and meetings in Manila. AP ”Trump is the CEO of the imperialist government of the US," 18-year-old student Alexis Danday said a

4/6 The Philippines will be Trump’s last stop on a marathon tour across Asia. Despite Trump’s “America First” policy, the visit should provide some reassurance that Washington remains committed to a region that Beijing sees as its strategic domain. Protesters scuffle with police as they are dispersed while trying to get near the US Embassy in Manila. AP The Philippines will be Trump’s last stop on a marathon tour across Asia. Despite Trump’s “America F

5/6 Trump will meet Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, where he will try to shore up relations strained by the mercurial Duterte’s notorious anti-US sentiment and his enthusiasm for better ties with Russia and China. Protesters walk on a giant mock US flag during a rally near the venue of ASEAN summit and meetings in Manila. AP Trump will meet Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, where he will try to shore up relati