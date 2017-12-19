1/4
An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass south of Seattle and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least six people, authorities said. Reuters
Seventy-eight passengers and five crew members were aboard when the train moving at more than 80 mph derailed on a route that had raised safety concerns. At least 50 people were hospitalised, more than a dozen with critical or serious injuries, authorities said. Reuters
An official briefed on the investigation said that preliminary signs indicate that Train 501 may have struck something before going off the track about 64 kilometres south of Seattle. Reuters
The train was making the inaugural run on the new route as part of a $180.7 million project designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that's bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic. Reuters
