1/5 A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season, collapsing few buildings, cutting electricity and sending panicked residents and tourists into the streets. AP A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season

2/5 Several tourists fled from Ischia island at Pozzuoli, near Naples. Around 39 people suffered slight injuries however officials fear several others may be trapped in the rubble. AP Several tourists fled from Ischia island at Pozzuoli, near Naples. Around 39 people suffered slight

3/5 Civil protection crews that were earlier deployed to fight the forest fires ravaging southern Italy, were checking the status of the buildings that suffered damage due to the earthquake. AP Civil protection crews that were earlier deployed to fight the forest fires ravaging southern Italy,

4/5 Rescuers at work amongst damaged houses the day after the earthquake in Ischia island that killed two people and injuring over least 39. AP Rescuers at work amongst damaged houses the day after the earthquake in Ischia island that killed tw