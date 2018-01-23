1/5
The annual World Economic Forum began in Switzerland's resort town of Davos on Monday. Reuters
WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab declared the summit open, while welcoming members from business, politics, academia and media. Reuters
The World Economic Outlook Update was also released on the same day. IMF head Christine Lagarde said that for the world economy, "all signs point to a further strengthening both this year and next." Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roundtable meeting with the CEOs of top global companies before his keynote address at the plenary session on Tuesday . Twitter @MEAIndia
On Monday, the World Economic Forum also hosted the 24th Annual Crystal Awards. which celebrates the achievements of outstanding artists across the world. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, musician Elton John and Oscar award-winner Cate Blanchett received the awards this year. Reuters
