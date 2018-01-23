The annual World Economic Forum began in Switzerland's resort town of Davos on Monday. Reuters

WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab declared the summit open, while welcoming members from business, politics, academia and media. Reuters

The World Economic Outlook Update was also released on the same day. IMF head Christine Lagarde said that for the world economy, "all signs point to a further strengthening both this year and next." Reuters

