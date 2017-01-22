Women protest across the globe against US President Donald Trump

Millions of people flooded cities in the United States and aound the world to protest against President Donald Trump in what is being considered as the biggest worldwide inaugural protest in history. Photo: Reuters
The crowd during Obama's inauguration, Trump's inauguration and the Women's march respectively paints an interesting picture of the current political climate. Image courtesy: Facebook/ianbremmer and Reuters
As a sea of demonstrators brought downtown Washington to a standstill, streaming past the White House in a joyous parade of pink pussyhats. Trump did not acknowledge the mass protests that marked his first full day in office. Photo: Reuters
Although the US capital does not release crowd counts, organisers of the main protest, the Women's March on Washington, told AFP they estimated turnout at one million — quadrupling initial expectations — with some 600 sister protests held around the globe. Photo: PTI
Protests were held in India as well. In this picture, activists hold placards at a protest against the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
A tide of women and men — teens, pensioners, parents with toddlers on their shoulders — swelled into the streets around the National Mall for hours before flowing towards the White House in a determined show of unity. Photo: Reuters
Activist Gloria Steinem, singer Alicia Keys, Yoko Ono and actor Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Twitter/womensmarch
Former United States Secretary of State John Kerry also attended a march in Pennsylvania. Photo: Twitter/tayhatmaker
British actor Ian McKellen also joined the protests carrying the poster of a popular meme. Photo: Twitter/IanMcKellen