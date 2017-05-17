West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi: Is common presidential candidate on Opp'n's cards

Opposition efforts to put up a consensus candidate for the upcoming presidential poll gathered ground on Tuesday when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. PTI
Even though Banerjee saidthat no names were discussed, PTI quoted sources as saying that Banerjee met with incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee late last night. This has added some weight to rumours that the two leaders may have discussed the possibility of persuading Mukherjee to seek a second term. PTI
After the meeting, Banerjee reiterated the need for consensus on the issue. "We want the entire Opposition to get together and come up with a candidate who will be good for the country," she said. PTI
The Congress meanwhile said its leadership was holding talks with various parties in a bid to agree on a common candidate for the president's post. The meeting between Banerjee and Gandhi was part of a series of meetings that the Congress president has been holding with other political leaders on the issue.