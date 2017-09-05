1/7 Australia's Peter Handscomb and David Warner combined and forged an unbeaten 127-run stand to put their side ahead on the second day of the Chittagong Test. AP Australia's Peter Handscomb and David Warner combined and forged an unbeaten 127-run stand to put th

2/7 The first hour of Day 2 was dominated by Australia as they bowled out Bangladesh for 305. AP

3/7 Bangladesh drew first blood early and, thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, saw the back of Australia's Matt Renshaw in the 2nd over. AP

4/7 Australia's captain Steven Smith acknowledges the crowd after slamming his 21st Test fifty. AP

5/7 Australia's captain Steven Smith, having frustrated Bangladesh after Matt Renshaw's wicket, fell to Taijul Islam for 58. AP

6/7 David Warner played an uncharacteristic innings, as he hit only four boundaries in his rather patient knock of 88. The southpaw will resume batting on Day 3. AP