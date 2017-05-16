Uttar Pradesh assembly begins on a stromy note; Opp'n disrupt Governor's speech

The first assembly session of Yogi Adityanath's government was disrupted by MLAs from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party who were protesting over alleged breakdown in the law and order situation in the state. PTI
MLAs from both the parties raised slogans and whistled during Governor Ram Naik's speech, even throwing paper balls at the Governor. Marshall's had to use paper files to shield the Governor as he was making his speech. PTI
The opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have decided to take on the Yogi Adityanath government on issue of raising communal violence in the state and increased attacks on minorities by right wing groups on issues like Beef and illegal slaughterhouses. PTI
Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said that the behaviour of the opposition parties is indecent and shameful and displays why past governments were not serious in maintaining law and order. He also questioned the silence of Akhilesh Yadav over this matter. PTI
"The entire Uttar Pradesh is watching you"a visibly annoyed governor told the shouting members after ending his 40-minute speech. PTI
For the first time, proceedings of assembly was shown live by Doordarshan. This is the first time since two decades UP assembly has witnessed such disruptions. PTI