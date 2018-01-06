1/8 England's miserable tour continued as Australia piled on 479 for 4 at the end of Day 3 of fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. AP England's miserable tour continued as Australia piled on 479 for 4 at the end of Day 3 of fifth...

2/8 The day started with Australia's Usman Khawaja completing his first Ashes century. AP The day started with Australia's Usman Khawaja completing his first Ashes century. AP

3/8 Steve Smith looked on course for another Ashes century. Here, he fends off a yorker by James Anderson. AP Steve Smith looked on course for another Ashes century. Here, he fends off a yorker by James...

4/8 A dejected Steve Smith walks off after England finally found a way to stop him. AP A dejected Steve Smith walks off after England finally found a way to stop him. AP

5/8 England's Moeen Ali ended Smith's stay, catching him out off his own bowling. AP England's Moeen Ali ended Smith's stay, catching him out off his own bowling. AP

6/8 Australia's Shaun Marsh pulls a ball against England during the third day of their Ashes Test in Sydney. AP Australia's Shaun Marsh pulls a ball against England during the third day of their Ashes Test in...

7/8 England's Mason Crane, left, finally had reason to celebrate as he got his first Test wicket by dismissing Usman Khawaja. AP England's Mason Crane, left, finally had reason to celebrate as he got his first Test wicket by...