US President Barack Obama's emotional farewell speech in pictures

US President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech in Chicago, Illinois, US on Tuesday. Reuters
An emotional Obama said, "My fellow Americans, Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well-wishes we've received over the past few weeks." Reuters
US Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden also accompanied the first family to Obama's farewell speech in Chicago on Tuesday. Reuters
Obama said: Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man.Reuters
Reminiscing his early days in Chicago, the outgoing president said, "I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was." Reuters
"It's the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Obama told an emotional audience in Chicago. Reuters
In an apparent signal to Donald Trump's anti-immigrant stance, the president said, "For 240 years, our nation's call to citizenship has given work and purpose to each new generation." Reuters
Talking about his successes as a president, Obama said, "If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history, you might have said our sights were set a little too high." Reuters