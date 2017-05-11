Ummer Fayaz, the Indian Army officer killed by militants in Kashmir, laid to rest

Lt Ummer Fayaz Parry was abducted and later killed by militants on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. His bullet-ridden body was found in Hermain area of Shopian district.
The recently commissioned officer, was on leave for his sister's wedding, from where he was abducted. Fayaz would have turned 23 in June. His was laid to rest on Wednesday with full military honour. Image Courtesy: Indian Army
It's the first time that a soldier has been kidnapped and killed from a marriage ceremony in the last 28 years of insurgency in Kashmir. Image courtesy: Indian Army
Fayaz was posted in Akhnoor area of Jammu when the Kashmir unrest began last year in Kulgam. The family member would often discourage him from visiting home, as the situation deteriorated. Security forces have issued advisories to their personel hailing from south Kashmir, discouraging them from visiting their homes in the current bout of violence. Image Courtesy: Indian Army
His friends from the National Defence Academy recall that he was a cheerful, agile young man who was extremely fond of sports. He also played on the NDA's hockey team and was quite popular in his home town. A few months ago, Fayaz was invited to inaugurate a school in Kulgam.
This incident stokes concerns as thus far militants have been indulging in direct face-offs with the security forces. However, targetting army officers, when off duty, and murdering them is not very common. Image courtesy: Indian Army
"How can a human torture another human in such a way. If you are a Kashmiri serving in the Indian Army does that make you an enemy of your own people? How can anyone justify the killing of my rose," Fayaz's uncle said.