1/21 The Mumbai Police held its annual cultural night — Umang — on Sunday, 14 January 2018, at Goregaon. Bollywood made its presence felt, with celebrities lining both the red carpet, and performing on stage during the event. Seen here are Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

2/21 Akshay Kumar, who has two major releases coming up in the first half of 2018 — Padman and 2.0 — sported a close-shaved head on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

3/21 Alia Bhatt congratulated the Mumbai Police on stage, before breaking into an impromptu jig. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

4/21 Seen here on stage, AMitabh Bachchan with the Mumbai Commissioner of police, Datta Padsalgikar. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

5/21 Amitabh Bachchan speaks on stage at the Mumbai Police's annual cultural show, Umang. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

6/21 Musician/banker/activist Amruta Fadnavis performs on stage. Husband, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present in the audience with their two daughters. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

7/21 Seen in the audience, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

8/21 Ayushmann Khurrana performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

9/21 Deepika Padukone greets the gathered police personnel and other guests. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

10/21 Hrithik Roshan performs alongside compere Maniesh Paul. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

11/21 Aamir Khan shows of Karan Johar his moves. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

12/21 While Karan attempts to follow Aamir's leads. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

13/21 Kriti Sanon performs to a medley of her hit songs. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

14/21 Malaika Arora performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

15/21 Seen in the audience at Umang 2018: Ranveer Singh, and Sridevi with Boney Kapoor. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

16/21 Ranveer Singh performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

17/21 In the audience: Raveena Tandon and Daisy Shah. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

18/21 Shah Rukh Khan is seen with Devendra Fadnavis and family. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

19/21 SRK serenades policewomen on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

20/21 SRK performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale