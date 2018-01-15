1/21
The Mumbai Police held its annual cultural night — Umang — on Sunday, 14 January 2018, at Goregaon. Bollywood made its presence felt, with celebrities lining both the red carpet, and performing on stage during the event. Seen here are Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Akshay Kumar, who has two major releases coming up in the first half of 2018 — Padman and 2.0 — sported a close-shaved head on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Alia Bhatt congratulated the Mumbai Police on stage, before breaking into an impromptu jig. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Seen here on stage, AMitabh Bachchan with the Mumbai Commissioner of police, Datta Padsalgikar. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Amitabh Bachchan speaks on stage at the Mumbai Police's annual cultural show, Umang. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Musician/banker/activist Amruta Fadnavis performs on stage. Husband, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present in the audience with their two daughters. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Seen in the audience, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Ayushmann Khurrana performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Deepika Padukone greets the gathered police personnel and other guests. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Hrithik Roshan performs alongside compere Maniesh Paul. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Aamir Khan shows of Karan Johar his moves. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
While Karan attempts to follow Aamir's leads. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Kriti Sanon performs to a medley of her hit songs. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Malaika Arora performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Seen in the audience at Umang 2018: Ranveer Singh, and Sridevi with Boney Kapoor. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Ranveer Singh performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
In the audience: Raveena Tandon and Daisy Shah. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Shah Rukh Khan is seen with Devendra Fadnavis and family. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
SRK serenades policewomen on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
SRK performs on stage. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Tabu and Shilpa Shetty exchange notes. Photo: Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
