1/6 The army on Tuesday said that two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

2/6 The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a regular cordon and search operation launched in the forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag turned into an encounter. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

3/6 A joint team of the military's Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the operation. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

4/6 The slain militants were identified as Mohammad Furhan and Mohammad Farham, both locals. As soon as news of the encounter broke, youths took to the streets and started pelting stones on security forces. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

5/6 Security forces reportedly resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq