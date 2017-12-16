1/8
Uri Alps: A landscape spilt right out of Morpheus' grasp, Switzerland is the space between the near-touching hands of God and Adam. A dream at times so pure, the senses cannot comprehend. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
2/8
Oeschinen Lake: Shades of blue from Vermeer's palette, lakes carved into mountains. Calm as deep sleep. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
3/8
Titlis: Close your eyes to what you can't imagine. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
4/8
Journeys you pray would never end, destinations you wish to never reach. The canvasses that are the train windows, ever-changing compositions, highly toxic. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
5/8
Alps: “Switzerland would me a mighty big place if it were ironed flat,” Mark Twain had once observed. Sure enough. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
6/8
Zurich: All is not mountains, snow and magnificent natural beauty. The country also flaunts some of the most livable cities in the world. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
7/8
Kandersteg: Days blend into nights. Folklore into contemporary lives. Dreams into waking life. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
8/8
Kandersteg: And finally, there's the home you always drew in your pre-school classes. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
