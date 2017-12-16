1/8 Uri Alps: A landscape spilt right out of Morpheus' grasp, Switzerland is the space between the near-touching hands of God and Adam. A dream at times so pure, the senses cannot comprehend. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Uri Alps: A landscape spilt right out of Morpheus' grasp, Switzerland is the space between the near-

2/8 Oeschinen Lake: Shades of blue from Vermeer's palette, lakes carved into mountains. Calm as deep sleep. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Oeschinen Lake: Shades of blue from Vermeer's palette, lakes carved into mountains. Calm as deep sle

3/8 Titlis: Close your eyes to what you can't imagine. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Titlis: Close your eyes to what you can't imagine. Photograph by Harsh Pareek

4/8 Journeys you pray would never end, destinations you wish to never reach. The canvasses that are the train windows, ever-changing compositions, highly toxic. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Journeys you pray would never end, destinations you wish to never reach. The canvasses that are the

5/8 Alps: “Switzerland would me a mighty big place if it were ironed flat,” Mark Twain had once observed. Sure enough. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Alps: “Switzerland would me a mighty big place if it were ironed flat,” Mark Twain had once observed

6/8 Zurich: All is not mountains, snow and magnificent natural beauty. The country also flaunts some of the most livable cities in the world. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Zurich: All is not mountains, snow and magnificent natural beauty. The country also flaunts some of

7/8 Kandersteg: Days blend into nights. Folklore into contemporary lives. Dreams into waking life. Photograph by Harsh Pareek Kandersteg: Days blend into nights. Folklore into contemporary lives. Dreams into waking life. Photo