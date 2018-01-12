1/4
In an unprecedented move, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, Justice J Chelameswar and three other senior judges Justices Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph on Friday held a press conference on various issues relating to the apex court judiciary. PTI
At the presser held at his house, Justice Chelameshwar said, "Sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened". PTI
Chelameswar said "unless this institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in this country" and added it was "extremely painful" to hold press conference in such a manner. PTI
The four judges said they had written a letter to Chief Justice of Inda Dipak Misra some time back, raising important issues. "But all of them failed to persuade CJI that certain things are not in order and therefore you should take remedial measures. Unfortunately our efforts failed," Chelameshwar told reporters. PTI
