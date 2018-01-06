1/8
Tom Hanks arrives at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles. Hanks later posed for a photo with The Big Sick screenwriters Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon, who playfully gave him posing tips. AP/Jordan Strauss
Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan was seen bonding with Master of None writer and actress Lena Waithe. AP/Jordan Strauss
Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet, an awards-season newcomer, shakes hands with Hollywood veteran director Steven Spielberg. AP/Jordan Strauss
Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke on the red carpet at the 2018 AFI Awards. The schmooze-y celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel brought together the casts and creators of 2017's most celebrated movies and TV shows. AP/Jordan Strauss
Writer-director-actor Greta Gerwig's film Lady Bird made it to AFI's top films of 2017. AP/Jordan Strauss
Willem Dafoe starred in The Florida Project, which was also named in AFI's list of top 2017 films. AP/Jordan Strauss
Seven-year old Brooklynn Prince had her breakthrough performance in The Florida Project. AP/Jordan Strauss
Holly Hunter attends the 2018 AFI Awards ceremony. With the American Film Institute's annual luncheon Friday recognizing the best in film and television, Hollywood's awards season is officially underway. AP/Jordan Strauss
