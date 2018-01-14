1/3
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets other priests at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday. He has been camping there since 2 January and is likely to stay till 1 February. PTI
The Dalai Lama offered prayers under the sacred Bodhi tree at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. PTI
Hollywood actor Richard Gere also arrived at the Mahabodhi Temple to attend the teachings of the Dalai Lama. PTI
