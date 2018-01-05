1/7 An intense storm — notable for its rapid and rare drop in atmospheric pressure which prompted several forecasters to call it 'bomb cyclone' — battered the US East Coast on Thursday. AP An intense storm — notable for its rapid and rare drop in atmospheric pressure which prompted...

2/7 The resulting high winds and heavy snowfall, left thousands of flights cancelled, numerous schools and offices closed and millions of Americans bracing for potential power shortages. AP

3/7 North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday said three people have died in the snow storm. AP

4/7 According to US National Weather Service the storm is expected to produce heavy snow along the Mid-Atlantic Coast into Southern New England which will move further northward into Northeastern parts USA. AP

5/7 In New England, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, could get eight to 12 inches of snow, while Portland, Maine, could see 10 to 15 inches, as per weather forecasts.AP

6/7 The storm is crawling up the northeastern America with a threat of winds gusting as high as 60 mph and a bone-chilling blast of Arctic air. AP