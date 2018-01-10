1/6 Thousands gathered in Jammu and Kashmir's Khudwani in Kulgam district for the funeral of Farhan Ahmad Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in an encounter on Tuesday. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Thousands gathered in Jammu and Kashmir's Khudwani in Kulgam district for the funeral of Farhan...

2/6 Wani was killed by the security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which also killed a civilian. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation during which “militants hiding in the area fired upon the joint search team”. “The firing was retaliated, ensuing an encounter. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Wani was killed by the security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district,...

3/6 According to officials, Wani was a "hardcore stone pelter" and an FIR was registered against him under different sections of the Jammu and Kashmir State Ranbir Penal Code. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq According to officials, Wani was a "hardcore stone pelter" and an FIR was registered against him...

4/6 Wani was buried in his hometown amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Clashes erupted soon after the funeral, after heavy stone-pelting was reported. Heavy security personnel were deployed in the area. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Wani was buried in his hometown amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Clashes erupted soon...

5/6 Internet services remained suspended in twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam since Tuesday to prevent law and order deterioration. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Internet services remained suspended in twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam since Tuesday to...