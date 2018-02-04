1/6 Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Prakash Javadekar launched a book titled 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The book is a compilation of the prime minister's advice to students on dealing with exam stress. PTI Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Prakash Javadekar launched a book titled 'Exam Warriors'...

2/6 There are 25 mantras given in the book by Modi, which help students, their parents as well as teachers on how to handle anxiety and stress during exams. Swaraj described in detail the 25 mantras at the launch and urged students the read the book. PTI

3/6 Swaraj also encouraged students not to fear examinations just like the prime minister does not fear elections. She suggested that the students should compete with themselves, and not others. Twitter@USAmbIndia

4/6 The 193-page book is available on the 'Narendra Modi' app and students can communicate with the prime minister through it. The mantras in the book are aimed at helping students face examinations without stress apart from teaching them the importance of embracing technology, playing and presentation skills, among others. Twitter@PrakashJavdekar

5/6 In a letter to parents in the book, Modi asked them to spend quality time with their children and "always accept rather than expect" from them. Twitter@PrakashJavdekar