1/7 Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was in Kathmandu on a two-day visit as the Left alliance in Nepal prepares to form a new government most likely to be led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli. Twitter@MEAIndia Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was in Kathmandu on a two-day visit as the Left...

2/7 In her first engagement, Sushma Swaraj met Chairman of CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli and congratulated him on his Party's victory in the recent elections. The two held wide ranging discussions on ways to take the special relationship between India and Nepal forward. Twitter@MEAIndia In her first engagement, Sushma Swaraj met Chairman of CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli and congratulated...

3/7 Swaraj also met with chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda of Nepal and complimented him on his party's performance in the recent elections. The two duo discussed steps to further deepen India-Nepal bilateral relations. PTI Swaraj also met with chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda of Nepal and...

4/7 The minister paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari and congratulated her on the successful conduct of election in the country. Twitter@MEAIndia The minister paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari and congratulated her...

5/7 The MEA minister also called on outgoing prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his residence on Friday. PTI The MEA minister also called on outgoing prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his residence on...

6/7 Sushma Swaraj met the chairman of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, Upendra Yadav and felicitated him on his party's performance in the elections and discussed on enhancing people-to-people contacts. Twitter@MEAIndia Sushma Swaraj met the chairman of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, Upendra Yadav and felicitated...