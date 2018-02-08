1/6 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who inaugurated the prestigious National Heritage and Culture Festival 'Janadriyah' at which India is the guest of honour country. Twitter @MEAIndia External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who...

King Salman, in the presence of Swaraj, inaugurated the festival which exhibits Saudi Arabia's culture and heritage. Speaking at the inaugural function, Swaraj said the festival provides an opportunity to showcase and further build upon relationship between the two nations.

A welcome sign in Hindi appreciating India's rich cultural heritage was placed at the foreign ministry building where Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir hosted a lunch in honour of Swaraj.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing trade and investment, energy, defence and security, culture and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation. Swaraj reaffirmed India's support to peace in the region and called for collective efforts in fighting the menace of terrorism.