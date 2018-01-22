1/5
Actor Forest Whitaker (left) and singer Usher Raymond (right) pose at the premiere of Burden during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, 21 January, 2018, in Park City, Utah. AP/Danny Moloshok
Actor Forest Whitaker (left) and singer Usher Raymond (right) pose at the premiere of Burden...
2/5
Bill Skarsgard poses during the premiere of Assassination Nation at the Library Theatre during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, 21 January, 2018, in Park City, Utah. AP/ Arthur Mola
Bill Skarsgard poses during the premiere of Assassination Nation at the Library Theatre during...
3/5
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith poses during the premiere of Skate Kitchen at the Library Theatre during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. AP/Arthur Mola
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith poses during the premiere of Skate Kitchen at the Library Theatre...
4/5
Actor Jaden Smith poses during the premiere of Skate Kitchen during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. AP/Arthur Mola
Actor Jaden Smith poses during the premiere of Skate Kitchen during the 2018 Sundance Film...
5/5
Actors Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning wowed Sundance party goers with a surprise karaoke duet during the I Think We're Alone Now cast party at Chase Sapphire on Main on Sunday, 21 January, 2018, in Park City, Utah. AP/Evan Agostini for Chase Sapphire
Actors Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning wowed Sundance party goers with a surprise karaoke duet...