Congress-backed students' body NSUI on Saturday staged a protest outside the ITO office of ABVP alleging that office-bearers of the RSS-affiliated students' organisation were "caught leaking" CBSE exam papers in Jharkhand.

The NSUI alleged that a district convenor of the ABVP in Jharkhand whose name is Sathish Pandey was booked in the CBSE question paper leak case. "NSUI strongly condemns the double agenda of the ABVP who protested outside the CBSE office today, while their office-bearers are caught leaking papers via private coaching centres in Chatra, Jharkhand," the Congress' student body said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, six people, including two directors of a private coaching centre in Chatra, were apprehended in connection with the CBSE question paper leaks, police said.