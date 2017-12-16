1/6 Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting an exhibition of artist Briana Blasko’s photographic series documenting the lives of practicing Jains, Buddhists, Sufis, Hindus and a Catholic priest whom she met along her four-year long expedition across India. Seen here, Swetamber Jain Monks, monsoon season, Kolkata. Briana Blasko/ Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting an exhibition of artist Briana Blasko’s photographic series docume

Titled 'Within Without', the exhibition comprises a series of 71 photographs documenting the daily life and rituals of the yogis. Muni Samvegayash Vijay Maharaj. Uttar Pradesh. Briana Blasko

Departing from a focus on religion and by extension, the exotic lens through which India has historically been represented by the West, the series emphasises more on the formal minutiae and innate interconnectedness that Blasko experienced in the yogis' presence. Here, Muni Samvegayash Vijay Maharaj Uttar Pradesh. Briana Blasko/Vadehra Art Gallery

Briana's series of photographs represents the artist's dilemmas and spiritual inquires as they manifested during her journey across borders. Here, Swetamber Jain nuns unfolding layers of cloth. Jharkhand. Briana Blasko/Vadehra Art Gallery

Briana Blasko is a San Francisco-born portrait photographer who divides her time between India and California. Here, Swetamber Jain nuns sorting through the last possessions. Kolkata. Briana Blasko/Vadehra Art Gallery