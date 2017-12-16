1/6 Photojournalist Anushree Fadnavis captures the stories of the co-passengers she meets on her train journeys.. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis Photojournalist Anushree Fadnavis captures the stories of the co-passengers she meets on her train j

2/6 Anushree says that her fascination with Mumbai’s locals stems from her memories attached to them, right from childhood. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis Anushree says that her fascination with Mumbai’s locals stems from her memories attached to them, ri

3/6 Anushree says that every time she sees young children playing in the train or college students finishing assignments, she is reminded of herself. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis Anushree says that every time she sees young children playing in the train or college students finis

4/6 Anushree often finds many of her co-passengers' stories relatable. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis Anushree often finds many of her co-passengers' stories relatable. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis

5/6 A woman reveals her tired and weary feet as she recounts her story to Anushree. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis A woman reveals her tired and weary feet as she recounts her story to Anushree. Instagram/anushree_f