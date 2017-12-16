1/6
Photojournalist Anushree Fadnavis captures the stories of the co-passengers she meets on her train journeys.. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis
Anushree says that her fascination with Mumbai’s locals stems from her memories attached to them, right from childhood. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis
Anushree says that every time she sees young children playing in the train or college students finishing assignments, she is reminded of herself. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis
Anushree often finds many of her co-passengers' stories relatable. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis
A woman reveals her tired and weary feet as she recounts her story to Anushree. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis
A woman stands at the door of an empty compartment in a Mumbai Local. Instagram/anushree_fadnavis
