1/12
© Daro Sulakauri, Georgia. Kakheti Region - courtesy Photographing the Female
© Daro Sulakauri, Georgia. Kakheti Region - courtesy Photographing the Female
2/12
© Marie Schuller, outtake from the short Babyface - courtesy Photographing the Female
© Marie Schuller, outtake from the short Babyface - courtesy Photographing the Female
3/12
© Jamie Knowlton, Paso Del Mango, 2015 -<br />courtesy Photographing the Female
© Jamie Knowlton, Paso Del Mango, 2015 -<br />courtesy Photographing the Female
4/12
Installation view, Focus Festival Mumbai - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Focus Festival Mumbai - courtesy Photographing the Female
5/12
Installation view, Focus Festival Mumbai - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Focus Festival Mumbai - courtesy Photographing the Female
6/12
Installation view, Willow School, New Jersey - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Willow School, New Jersey - courtesy Photographing the Female
7/12
Installation view, Willow School, New Jersey - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Willow School, New Jersey - courtesy Photographing the Female
8/12
Installation view, Willow School, New Jersey - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Willow School, New Jersey - courtesy Photographing the Female
9/12
Installation view, Magnetic Fields Festival - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Magnetic Fields Festival - courtesy Photographing the Female
10/12
Installation view, Magnetic Fields Festival - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Magnetic Fields Festival - courtesy Photographing the Female
11/12
Installation view, Magnetic Fields Festival - courtesy Photographing the Female
Installation view, Magnetic Fields Festival - courtesy Photographing the Female
12/12
Sarah Høilund
Sarah Høilund