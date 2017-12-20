1/6 "Definitive Deco design element on street corner facing buildings showcases the main facade on the street corner typically fronting 2 streets. Moti Mahal 1940-49 does that across 4 streets. Uses red banding simply and effectively. " Image from Instagram/@artdecomumbai "Definitive Deco design element on street corner facing buildings showcases the main facade on the s

2/6 Scholar High School, Colaba. "The staircase stays with you to come back years later as a memory". Image from Instagram/@artdecomumbai Scholar High School, Colaba. "The staircase stays with you to come back years later as a memory". Im

3/6 "An Art Deco marvel. Eros cinema @Churchgate. Marble, teak and grills come together in such elegance - buying a ticket can be a pleasure. The show begins at the booking window! " Image from Instagram/@artdecomumbai "An Art Deco marvel. Eros cinema @Churchgate. Marble, teak and grills come together in such elegance

4/6 "Shelleys Hotel. Large red sea shell beautifully ornaments a stepped pediment with stained glass window." Image from Instagram/@artdecomumbai "Shelleys Hotel. Large red sea shell beautifully ornaments a stepped pediment with stained glass win