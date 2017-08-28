1/7 Chamara Kapugedara won his first toss as Sri Lanka's ODI captain and elected to bat first in Palekelle. AP Chamara Kapugedara won his first toss as Sri Lanka's ODI captain and elected to bat first in Palekel

2/7 Indian bowlers made early inroads dismissing openers Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickewella and Kusal Mendis early. AP

3/7 Sri Lanka's Milinda Siriwardena (L) plays a handy knock at the death to take Sri Lanka to 217 in the 50 overs. AP

4/7 Lasith Malinga strikes early to remove the in-form Shikhar Dhawan as India crawl to 61 for 4 in 15 overs. AP

5/7 Rohit Sharma scores a brilliant century to have India on course for a win at Palekelle. AP

6/7 As India inched towards a series-clinching victory the crowd at Palekelle threw bottles at the players to stop the match. AP