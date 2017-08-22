1/9
Lin Dan, Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho won their respective first round matches on the first day of the 2017 BWF World Championships. AFP
Kidambi Srikanth comfortably won his first match against Russia's Sergey Sirant. AFP
South Korea's Son Wan Ho though had to work harder to win against Finland's Kalle Koljonen as he won 21-14, 21-16 in 44 minutes. AFP
Sameer Verma won his match after his opponent, Spain's Pablo Abian retired in the second game. AFP
India's Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy played South Korea's Chung Eui Seok and Kim Duk-young in their first match. Reuters
However, it was the South Korean pair that advanced through to the next round. Reuters
Six-time champion Lin Dan played Scotland No 1 Kieran Merrilees in the first round. Reuters
Merrilees was no match for Dan as the Chinese legend advanced to the second round. Reuters
England's Rajiv Ouseph won against Czech Adam Mendrek and he will face Sameer Verma in the second round. AFP
