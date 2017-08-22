1/9 Lin Dan, Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho won their respective first round matches on the first day of the 2017 BWF World Championships. AFP Lin Dan, Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho won their respective first round matches on the first day o

Kidambi Srikanth comfortably won his first match against Russia's Sergey Sirant.

South Korea's Son Wan Ho though had to work harder to win against Finland's Kalle Koljonen as he won 21-14, 21-16 in 44 minutes.

Sameer Verma won his match after his opponent, Spain's Pablo Abian retired in the second game.

India's Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy played South Korea's Chung Eui Seok and Kim Duk-young in their first match.

However, it was the South Korean pair that advanced through to the next round.

Six-time champion Lin Dan played Scotland No 1 Kieran Merrilees in the first round.

Merrilees was no match for Dan as the Chinese legend advanced to the second round.