1/8 The opening day of the third Test match between India and Sri Lankan belonged to the hosts. Thanks to a terrific 283-run partnership between skipper Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay. AP

2/8 India didn't have a great start to the day as they lost opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan early. He was dismissed by Dilruwan Perera after making just 23. AP

3/8 India's in-form batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also didn't last long as he got out after making 23. At that moment, India were 78/2. AP

4/8 Despite the fall of wickets, Murali Vijay never faltered. From the start, he looked solid and he was timing the ball to perfection. AP

5/8 Virat Kohli joined Murali Vijay in the middle and he too faced no trouble against the Lankan bowling attack. Both the batsmen were scoring at brisk pace. AP

6/8 Murali Vijay kept the momentum going and scored his 11th Test century. This was his second successive ton. With the kind form he's in, there's no way India could think of not playing him in the upcoming South Africa series. AP

7/8 After Murali Vijay, captain Virat Kohli also didn't take much time to reach the 100-run mark. This was his 20th century in Test cricket. AP