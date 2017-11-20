1/8 An exciting final day of cricket where India came close to victory but bad light ensured Sri Lanka survive the onslaught from Indian bowlers. They were 75/7, chasing 231 when umpires stopped the play. AP An exciting final day of cricket where India came close to victory but bad light ensured Sri Lanka s

India didn't start the Day 5 on a good note as Suranga Lakmal once again troubled the hosts. He removed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in no time.

Even with wickets falling on the other side, skipper Virat Kohli kept going. Sri Lanka bowlers struggled against him and once Kohli started scoring comfortably, it became impossible to stop him.

Virat Kohli scored his 50th international century with a fantastic six over covers. Thanks to his ton, India were able to set a target of 231 for Sri Lanka to chase.

The chase began on a disastrous note for the Lankans. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami wrecked havoc with terrific display of pace bowling. Here, Dinesh Chandimal was clean bowled by Shami and Sri Lanka were struggling with five wickets down and only 69 were scored.

The battle in the middle was heating up and there were words exchanged between the two camps. The issue seemed to be related to Niroshan Dickwella time wasting during the final session.

In the second innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's figures read four wickets, eight runs in 11 overs. It was a bowling masterclass from the pacer.