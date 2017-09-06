1/6 Venus Williams, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in the quarter-final at the US Open. With this win, Williams breaks into the Top 5 for the first time since 2011 and reaches the semi-final for the first time since 2010. AP Venus Williams, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republi

2/6 Williams shakes hands with Kvitova after their marathon match that played out for 154 minutes. Williams acknowledged the crowd in the on-court interview and said, "I felt every single of you here, all 23,000 of you. I didn't want to let you down." Reuters Williams shakes hands with Kvitova after their marathon match that played out for 154 minutes. Willi

3/6 Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after beating Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during the quarter-final of the US Open. She beat the Latvian 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4) in a 148-minute encounter to enter her first US Open semi-final and her second semi-final overall after the 2013 Australian Open. AP Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after beating Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during

4/6 It was an emotional match for both the players who returned from career-threatening injuries. While Stephens is back from a major foot injury that saw her out of action for a year, Sevastova took nearly two years off with back and muscle injuries. Reuters It was an emotional match for both the players who returned from career-threatening injuries. While

5/6 In the first men's quarter-final Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates after winning his match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. This victory puts Pablo Busta for the first time in a Grand Slam semi-final. Reuters In the first men's quarter-final Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates after winning his match agai