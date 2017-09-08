1/8 Sloane Stephens reached her first Grand Slam final, edging Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in the first of two all-American semifinals at US Open. AP Sloane Stephens reached her first Grand Slam final, edging Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in the first

15th seed Madison Keys dominated compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam final too. AP

Sloane Stephens took the first set 6-1 against a mistake-prone Venus Williams in the US Open semifinals. AP

Venus Williams, trying to make her third Grand Slam final of the year and her first at the US Open since 2002, dominated the second set to even the semi-final against Sloane Stephens at one set apiece. AP

The third set was tense tennis after two lopsided ones, with Sloane Stephens continuously running down balls to win long rallies. And Stephens eventually prevailed against the veteran Venus Williams. AP

Madison Keys easily took the first set 6-1 in her semifinal against No 20 CoCo Vandeweghe. The No 15 seed raced to a 5-0 lead and won 19 of the first 22 points, eventually winning the set in 23 minutes. AP

CoCo Vandeweghe returns a shot from Madison Keys during the US Open semi-final. AP