1/7 It was a good day of cricket for India as their openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul ensured the team eradicate the 122-run deficit and gain an upper hand in the Test. However, the match will most likely to end as draw. AFP It was a good day of cricket for India as their openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul ensured the team

2/7 Sri Lanka took the lead earlier in the day and made sure India work very hard for the remaining wickets. Rangana Herath's resistance proved to be frustrating for the host team as he played a valiant knock of 67 before becoming falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AFP Sri Lanka took the lead earlier in the day and made sure India work very hard for the remaining wick

3/7 Much was dependent on Nirishan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal to take forward their team but both of them didn't last long. Here Virat Kohli and team are seen celebrating Dickwella's dismissal. AFP Much was dependent on Nirishan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal to take forward their team but both of

4/7 Mohammed Shami was once again very impressive with his spell as he ended with figures of 4/100 in 26.3 overs. AFP Mohammed Shami was once again very impressive with his spell as he ended with figures of 4/100 in 26

5/7 Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami ended with four wickets each as Sri Lanka took a 122-run lead. Here, captain Kohli congratulates both the pacers after they wrapped Lanka's innings. AFP Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami ended with four wickets each as Sri Lanka took a 122-run l

6/7 Indian openers started on a positive note with both Dhawan and Rahul playing some good shots. Rahul remained unbeaten on 73 when play was stopped on Day 4 due to bad light. AFP Indian openers started on a positive note with both Dhawan and Rahul playing some good shots. Rahul