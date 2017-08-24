1/7 It was largely a good day for India. Sameer Verma lost his match against England's Rajiv Ouseph during their round two mens's singles match during the 2017 BWF World Championships of badminton. AFP It was largely a good day for India. Sameer Verma lost his match against England's Rajiv Ouseph duri

2/7 Saina Nehwal returns to Ukraine's Maria Ulitina during their women's singles match, winning the game in just 33 minutes. AFP Saina Nehwal returns to Ukraine's Maria Ulitina during their women's singles match, winning the game

3/7 China's Lin Dan was also a happy man as he won against Denmark's Emil Holst in their round two mens's singles match. AFP China's Lin Dan was also a happy man as he won against Denmark's Emil Holst in their round two mens'

4/7 Kristy Gilmour won against India's Rituparna Das in just 42 minutes. Image courtesy: @AnneSmillie_CEO Kristy Gilmour won against India's Rituparna Das in just 42 minutes. Image courtesy: @AnneSmillie_CE

5/7 India's Kidambi Srikanth returns against France's Lucas Corvee during their round two men's singles match. Srikanth won the game in 32 minutes. AFP India's Kidambi Srikanth returns against France's Lucas Corvee during their round two men's singles

6/7 Spain's Carolina Marin advanced to the next round. Here she celebrates during her match against Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin. Reuters Spain's Carolina Marin advanced to the next round. Here she celebrates during her match against Hong